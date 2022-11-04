11,000 received food assistance in October

By LEANDRA ROLLE

MORE than 11,000 Bahamians received food assistance from the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development last month, according to its minister yesterday.

Obie Wilchcombe made the revelation while he was responding to Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard’s criticisms of the Davis administration “being a shadow of its former self.”

“Madam Speaker, this administration is a shadow of its old self, of the old Progressive Liberal Party that established the institutions that they continue to recite,” Mr Pintard told parliamentarians.

However, Mr Wilchcombe later hit back that the Davis-led government was “the real thing” which had the same principles during his contribution in the House of Assembly yesterday.

“This is the real thing. This the PLP. This is the real deal because I’m taking you back to the philosophy because it has not changed,” the minister said.

Mr Wilchcombe said the Davis administration was not blind to the challenges being faced by Bahamians due to the high cost of living.

“We know the hurt of our people. I know —11,749 Bahamians received food assistance last month, 11,749,” Mr Wilchcombe said in Parliament.

One seated member said: “They need more.”

To which, Mr Wilchcombe replied: “That’s the point so we do understand the struggles. We are providing shelter to 89 families; 180 of our people have received health assistance since July to this month.

“Just imagine, that speaks to and that’s New Providence. I haven’t gotten to the islands. I’m talking about the numbers here, Marco City. At the end of the day, we are fully aware of our people but never once did the member for Cat Island say or any member of this side say – all is had and we keep on saying that there’s work to be done and work will be done because we are not going to sleep.”

In August, the Department of Social Services increased the rates of financial assistance rendered through the community support services division by 10 percent in response to rapid inflation.

And last month, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced several additional relief measures to help struggling Bahamians cope during these difficult times.

Among them includes price control expansion and increases to the national minimum wage.

A resolution to increase the minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week was passed in the lower chamber yesterday after two days of debate.