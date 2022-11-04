Attorney General: Decision to close pharmacies misguided

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said officials believe some pharmacies’ decision to close earlier this week was “misguided”.

He added it could have been a breach of the law and should not have been done.

He spoke at the Office of the Prime Minister’s press briefing and gave an update on Wednesday’s meeting with the pharmacy association, which, he said, was constructive, adding a resolution had been reached.

The meeting came after private pharmacies “temporarily” closed on Tuesday due to the failure to resolve the price control expansion dispute by the November 1 deadline.

Shantia McBride, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association’s (BPA) president, explained the association had complied with Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis’ request to offer recommendations on October 21.

It was claimed the document was sent as a response to a lack of consultation from the government with the pharmacy industry on the Price Control Regulations Amendment 2022. However, it was alleged earlier this week the document sent on October 27 had not received a response nor had their request for further discussion been acknowledged.

Mr Pinder was asked about this yesterday.

However, Mr Pinder said that was not the case.

“That’s not true,” he said. “They would’ve written a complaint ten days before. They submitted their recommendations at the end of last week. So our belief is one, their decision to close was misguided. It could have been a breach of the law and was not an action that should have been done, taking into consideration their submission was late and we were in the process at that time of reviewing it.

“Needless to say that’s water under the bridge and we have a very cooperative approach and all of the items plus more in the categories of which will be price controlled for pharmacies and again, all of the items plus more in the categories of which will be price controls for pharmacies, we will finalise on mutual agreement.”