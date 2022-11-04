Grand Bahama to implement high-tech crime-fighting resources

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ASSISTANT Police Commissioner Theophilus Cunningham announced that three high-tech crime-fighting resources, already in use in New Providence, will be implemented on Grand Bahama very soon just in time for the Christmas season.

Technical work was completed for the implementation of the ShotSpotter, CCTV, and the MARCO Alert Digital Billboard, he revealed at a press conference at Police Headquarters on Thursday.

ACP Cunningham reported that personnel from Motorola and the RBPF technical staff completed the groundwork for the second phase of the implementation of the three technical resources on October 26.

During a recent visit to Grand Bahama, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander promised to ensure that Grand Bahama receives the same crime fighting technology that is being utilized in New Providence.

“He gave his word that the technological advantages in relation to policing on the island of New Providence will come to Grand Bahama,” ACP Cunningham said.

“The Commissioner of Police has brought these technological advantages to Grand Bahama to ensure that there is equal opportunity with these crime-fighting resources not just in New Providence, but in Grand Bahama as well.”

These new resources, Mr Cunningham said will help with policing and creating safer communities in Grand Bahama.

He explained that the ShotSpotter, a firearm discharge protection technology, uses sophisticated sensors to detect, locate, and alert law enforcement agencies of illegal firearm activities as it happens.

“The digital alert system includes a precise location on a map, with corresponding data such as the address, number of rounds fired, and the type of gunfire etc.,” he said.

ACP Cunningham said the information is key to better protecting officers by providing them increased tactical awareness.

“It will also enable police officers on the island of Grand Bahama to bolster their mission to create safer communities,” he added.

Secondly, the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) is another technology that can assist the police.

ACP Cunningham said that it increases surveillance, making it easier for the police to monitor the behaviour of potential criminals.

“This is intended to deter criminals by increasing the risk of detection for criminal behaviour,” he said. “CCTV footage has proven to be highly effective in relation to criminal investigations and identifying suspects in offences committed within view of the sensors.”

Thirdly, the MARCO Alert Digital Billboard allows the public quick access to urgent police bulletins.

The MARCO Alert, which stands for Mandatory Aggressive Action for Rescuing Children Operation (MARCO), was established after the murder of Marco Archer, an 11-year-old sixth grade student who went missing near his home in September of 2011. He was found dead days later.

“The system has been patterned after the Amber Alert system in the United States of America. With successful implement of MARCO Alert Digital Billboard, Grand Bahama citizens are expected to become more aware in quick time to urgent bulletin alerts,” ACP Cunningham said.

The top police official said it is hoped that these added resources will deter criminals during the Christmas season.

“As we near the yuletide season, these are just a few strategies to reduce the fear of crime and create safer communities,” he said.

ACP Cunningham also advised the public and businesses to take precaution to ensure their safety.

“I encourage you not to travel with large bags or overload yourself with (shopping) bags because this may make you an easy target for persons seeking to rob you. This is especially important at busy shopping areas and bus-stops,” he said.

The police officer said persons should not shop at nighttime, but if they do, shop with others.

He said that persons shopping alone should reach out to a security officer in the area and ask for an escort to their vehicle.

ACP Cunningham urged business operators to secure their businesses and hire responsible security firms during busy hours.

“Do not keep large sums of cash in your registers, make frequent deposits, and when doing so, be sure to check the surroundings thoroughly and seek the assistance of the police,” he said.

The senior police said businesses should ensure that security officers employed at their premises are not packing groceries. “They (security officers) should be on the alert for suspicious persons who may attempt to rob the establishment,” he said.