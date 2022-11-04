‘Hard to argue with numbers’ on liveable wage

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Keith Bell said in the House of Assembly yesterday that the “work towards” a liveable wage in the country has started.

Mr Bell was wrapping up debate on a resolution to increase the country’s minimum wage from $210 to $260 a week.

The higher wage will be retroactive in the public service going back to July of this year and for those in the private sector, the change will begin in January 2023.

“While we established today minimum wage, this Progressive Liberal Party government, we’re not stopping there with minimum wage. We’ve now kicked into the second gear as we move towards a liveable wage,” Mr Bell said.

“I charge them this morning along with the honourable minister of the public service that as human resource managers, they are in the best position in this country to ensure that as we move towards this liveable wage that they advise this government, this PLP on productivity in the workplace.”

Mr Bell continued: “And so as human resources manager, Madam Speaker, I am pleased to report that work towards liveable wage has begun and it is anticipated that they will produce a working document on the productivity as we know only too well that we cannot legislate productivity but product ivy must go hand in hand not only in response to this increase in the minimum wage but also as it relates to phasing in a liveable wage.

“So, Madam Speaker, with that on behalf of the ministry of Labour, the Department of Labour, all members of this side and certainly the side opposite, we want to thank the Bahamian people as you partner with us as we make this place, The Bahamas, better to live each day one step at a time.”

A 2020 study done by University of The Bahamas concluded that a living wage in New Providence and Grand Bahama is $2,625 and $3,550 per month respectively.

After its release, the report was viewed as unreasonable or unrealistic in some circles.

However, Mr Bell said last month that in his view, “it is hard to argue with the numbers”.