Minister aims to give unhappy staff ‘great Christmas'

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe said the outstanding issues public servants are faced with will be resolved before the year ends, following two days of protest from workers.

Some public servants from the Social Services Ministry gathered outside of the Bahamas Public Services Union building to protest against Mr Wilchcombe on Wednesday.

Yesterday, protests continued outside the Office of the Prime Minister where workers voiced their concerns once again and demanded the resignation of Mr Wilchcombe.

In response, Mr Wilchcombe told reporters yesterday outside of the House of Assembly that the complaints of the public servants are “legitimate” and he is actively working on resolving the matter.

According to protestors the “longstanding” concerns are about their career advancements, promotions, salary increases and medical benefits.

Mr Wilchcombe acknowledged the faults of the government, however, he said, he is working to ensure the staff has a “great Christmas”.

“The reality is they are absolutely correct,” he told reporters yesterday.

“Those are long standing issues and they have yet to be resolved. You have people working in Social Services who have been there now for 13, 14, 20 years and such have not been confirmed.

“You have individuals who have gone off and qualified themselves, got degrees and still not been compensated as a result. You have employees who are engaged in hazardous work, but there is no hazardous pay.

“So yes, the arguments are relevant and we’ve been dealing with them. I’m very pleased at the progress we’ve made. I’m working to ensure that they will have great Christmases.”

Kimsley Ferguson, Bahamas Public Service Union president, told reporters yesterday that they decided to gather outside the Office of the Prime Minister so the nation’s leader will hear their pleas.

“Well today we brought it here, because it’s in closer proximity to where the Prime Minister is, and so if you didn’t hear us yesterday from all the way on East Street, we’re closer now and we’re hopeful that he would’ve heard our plea and the cries in reference to the issues and concerns that we need addressed,” Mr Ferguson said.

Mr Ferguson said that there will be “consistent action” until the union’s concerns are addressed, as he believes their cries have fallen onto deaf ears.

He had previously met with Mr Wilchcombe to express the concerns of union members, but he said he was “dissatisfied” with the outcome.

“After my meeting with him on Monday past, I was very dissatisfied that anything was done,” he told reporters yesterday.

“We are just appealing, as these people are essential in nature and we feel slighted because when the call of duty is made these people jump into action and they actually serve the Bahamian people with distinction,” he added.

According to Mr Wilchcombe, the staff of Social Services will have a meeting in relation to the ongoing issues, along with the announcement of new matters.

“There is a meeting Monday, it’s a full staff meeting and in fact Social Services is closing on Monday between 10 and 12 because I have a staff meeting with the entire staff, with many announcements to be made,” he said.

Deborah Smith, chief welfare officer in the Department of Social Services Community Support Division for 34 years said she, along with fellow coworkers, are seeking what is “due” to them as they are said to be the lowest paid public service officers.

“What I want to say today is, we aren’t asking for much. All we want is what is due to us,” she said.

“For so long we have waited, we’ve been patient, we’ve given up ourselves, we’ve given up our time, our families have been neglected to make sure that the work of Social Services continues.

“Many of us standing here earn less than our clients and because of that, somebody needs to look at what is happening and somebody needs to fix it.”