Procurement platform ‘to level playing field’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey launched the “new and improved” e-Procurement platform by the Ministry of Finance yesterday, which officials say levels the playing field for businesses.

“Grand Bahama business owners have access to opportunities to bid on relevant government contracts, to provide goods and services to government and quasi-government agencies, located anywhere in The Bahamas,” she said.

She said that the system GoBonfire is a game changer.

“This new portal is in alignment with the Davis/Cooper administration’s vision for the digital transformation of the government’s procurement platform, which is linked to our commitment to enhance the ease of doing business in The Bahamas for local and foreign investors,” she said.

She encouraged businesses to register, adding that the registration process for vendors is fast and easy and takes only five minutes.

She said businesses registered on the portal can view the full list of tender opportunities that are available and electronically submit a bid for procurement.

“This new and improved eProcurement portal has made the procurement process fairer, more accessible, more transparent, and more competitive,” Ms Moxey said.

“These opportunities are no longer limited to businesses on New Providence; Grand Bahama has the opportunity to participate.”

Ralph Hepburn, first vice president of Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, commended the government on the launch of the new platform.

He told vendors that the e-Procurement and supplies and registry system keeps them “abreast of all the things that are coming down the pipeline.”

Janice Miller, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, said the electronic platform brings clarity and efficiency.

She said government officials cannot prevent any vendor from participating in procurement activities.

“As a registered vendor, it is your decision to select opportunities that are in the sphere of your expertise and reject those that are not,” she said.

Ms Miller told vendors that the opening of vendors’ proposals or activities will be executed virtually.

“You know how you submitted tenders before in the past and have to go during opening in person to make sure your bid was received and recorded, that is not necessary anymore. “You can proceed virtually with this e-procurement system,” she explained.

“It is worth noting that while Bonfire is the electronic medium that connects government agencies and vendors and all stakeholders in execution of all procurement exercises, be mindful of the human element that is intrinsically involved in processing,” she said.

She said registration is free to vendors.