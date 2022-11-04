Two questions for our leaders

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I just want to send two questions to Prime Minister Philip Davis, Minister Keith Bell and Minister Michael Halkitis.

So you reduced the profit margins for employers and raised the minimum wage - just think about it for a minute and then you make a claim that you are keeping an election promise.

Do you think that the three of you are making any sense at all? Mr Halkitis, I really expected a man of your intellectual acumen and experience would have at least proceeded more cautiously. Did anyone tell you that you really don’t have to do everything at once?

EDWARD HUTCHESON

Nassau,

November 2, 2022.