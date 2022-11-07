FNM criticises govt for ending school bus contracts

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard yesterday criticised the Davis administration for terminating transportation contracts of school bus operators on the Family Islands without just cause.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Pintard said he was informed that the government had given bus operators a 60-day notice of the termination.

The contracts, he added, were issued for a fixed term of three years. The contracts had one full year left, he said.

“Furthermore, there was no indication given to any of these hardworking Bahamians that they did not perform the contracted works or otherwise breached the contract,” Mr Pintard added.

“Bahamians who do business with the government of The Bahamas must have confidence in those business dealings and should trust that they will only be terminated if there is just cause.

“Contractors who rely on the issuance of a fixed term contract and act to their detriment by borrowing money for equipment needed to perform the contract should not face ruin on a whim or at the hands of vengeful politicians.”

Mr Pintard condemned the terminations which he termed as “abrupt” and said the FNM stood with the contractors affected by the move.

He also said the party will determine its next steps after taking legal advice.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Education Minister Glenys Hanna- Martin explained that in light of past controversies about bussing contracts awarded under the former administration, it was decided by the government to start the process on a fresh slate.

She also noted that officials chose not to take immediate action to allow contractors the opportunity to operate for a period of time after the resumption of in person learning.

“Some of the contracts terminate naturally in December,” she said. “Others are being terminated by reliance on the termination clause in the contracts.

“You may recall the controversies under the former administration when it was alleged that persons who in fact won bids for bussing were sidelined, in other instances contracts were terminated in reliance on similar clauses, litigation ensued in several instances.

“It was deemed appropriate by the government in light of the controversies and allegations to go at the process afresh. It was determined not to take action immediately to allow contractors to operate for a period once face-to-face resumed.”

This is not the first time a governing party has come under fire by the opposition over its termination exercises. It is generally believed in some political circles that the move is done so new contracts could be issued to faithful party supporters.

When the Minnis administration was in office, then opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis raised concerns in 2018 about that administration terminating contracts for dozens of Family Island school bus drivers.

Then Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd later explained the reasoning behind the terminations, saying it was the intention of the Minnis-led government to rehire them and give them better terms of employment.

Similar concerns were rehashed about two years later after seven of eight school bus transportation contracts were brought to an end in Central Andros.

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell, in opposition at the time, said the terminations appeared to be politically motivated.

One affected bus driver then admitted to this newspaper that the contracts had expired because they were issued for a five-year period.

They were supposed to end months before, but were extended through the pandemic.