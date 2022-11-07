Serious crimes up on last year in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SIX murders have been recorded on Grand Bahama so far this year and serious crimes are slightly up compared to last year, according to a senior police official.

Superintendent of Police Darren Weir, officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in Grand Bahama, confirmed on Friday that four of those murders have been resolved, and two are still outstanding.

“The year 2022 has been a most challenging, but a successful year for us in CID,” Supt Weir said at a press briefing.

“There is a slight increase in serious crime matters reported within the Grand Bahama District, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, rape, and unlawful sexual intercourse matters, and fraud when compared to last year.”

Supt Weir said during 2020 and 2021, crime was at a “standstill” as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said as the economy continues to open and return to normal, an increase is expected.

“Our armed robberies are up, and we had quite a few (reports) concerning rape in the early part of the year. We have six murders; and four of those successfully closed, and two outstanding,” Supt Weir said.

Despite the reported increase in crime, the senior officer said that his department is currently experiencing an 80 percent crime solving rate.

Supt Weir said that all crime reported to the police is serious. “We treat all with urgency; we had an increase in rape and murders and we treat all with the same urgency by trying to bring resolve to all.”

In response to the uptick in high-powered weapons, he said Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has implemented a new Firearms Unit to address the gun issue. They are also collaborating with their US counterparts, he added.

“Firearms are the most leading cause of murders and armed robberies,” Supt Weir said.

“Persons in possession of firearms should turn them in, and if persons who know of anyone who has firearms should report them to the police so we can take them off the streets.”

When asked for an update on fugitive Kenrick Hanna, Supt Weir said police have issued a red notice on him with foreign law enforcement agencies.

Hanna is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2019. After the incident, he allegedly attempted to commit suicide after jumping from the balcony of an apartment complex.

“As you know, we are investigating that. He was placed before the courts and remanded. He was released on bail and after that he ran away. Since then, we have put a red notice out and have reached out to our counterparts at Interpol who are on the lookout, and we hope to return him to Grand Bahama.”

He also said the murder of Omar “Punch” Penn is still actively under investigation.

“There is no statute of limitation on murder; every time we get a lead, we follow up on it,” Supt Weir said.

He also spoke about the reported cases of missing persons on Grand Bahama.

Supt Weir said police are still awaiting an update from the pathologist as to the direction of the matter regarding the discovery of a decomposed body of a man in the Tyne Beach area.

“We are currently investigating that,” he said. “The matter is still in the pathologist’s hands; we spoke with her, and we are waiting to get an update as to the direction of that case.”

Supt Weir said that police have not given up on the missing persons cases recently reported.

He advised that family and relatives must be very vigilant of loved ones who may have mental challenges.

“We urge the public who have persons with challenges to be more watchful,” he said.

Supt Weir said when persons are missing, relatives should report it to the police as soon as possible.

“Do not wait two or three weeks or a month or so,” he said. “If the person is missing in 24 hours, come to the police and make a report.”

Stephanie Chisholm, 56, of Eight Mile Rock, disappeared in July. She suffers from a mental illness and has diabetes.

Supt Weir stressed that police are still looking into that matter.

“We are in contact with the family, and we are not giving up on finding her, and we appeal to the public or anybody who may have information to help us in finding her,” he said.

Shaquille Ferguson, 28, of Eight Mile Rock, went missing at sea off Lover’s Beach in Hepburn Town. He too suffers from mental illness.

Supt Weir said: “We reached out to BASRA and everybody to see what we can find. We have not given up hope.”

He said police are still looking for Elton Wright, who also went missing at sea.

As the yuletide approaches, Supt Weir is appealing to the public to be respectful to each other and resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.