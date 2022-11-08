Man accused of unlawful sex

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of having unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl earlier this year.

Bradshaw Brown was charged in the Magistrate’s Court with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Police allege that he had unlawful sex with the minor on January 3 and then on January 7.

Due to the nature of the offence, the accused was not required to enter a plea.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until presentation of his voluntary bill of indictment on March 22.

He was told that he has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.