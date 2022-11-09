Electric disconnections suspended in storm islands

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power and Light has suspended electricity disconnection in islands subject to storm warnings, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said yesterday.

This comes as residents of Grand Bahama, which is projected to take a direct hit from Tropical Storm Nicole, are urged to take shelter or evacuate any low-lying areas or compromised structures. Those in temporary structures in Abaco, especially North Abaco, were urged to evacuate as well.

Both islands began to feel tropical storm force winds yesterday.

Mr Sears said that residents living on those islands that are in the forecasted path of the storm will not be interrupted in terms of disconnection, during the warning period.

“What we’re talking about is disconnection, we’re not talking about power failure. I am advised by Mr Cambridge (Bahamas Power and Light CEO) that they don’t anticipate any power failures,” he said.

“They have taken and put in place certain redundancies. But with respect to those consumers who have arrears, and due to the arrears, may be subject to disconnection, that process has been suspended in those islands subject to a warning,” Mr Sears said.

He said BPL is engaged in an aggressive preparation protocol for the storm.

This protocol includes, “stocking up in terms of fuel and emergency vehicles, so that they will be ready for a response” and getting “an inventory of the various generation plants to ensure that the adequate supply of fuel to take us through the hurricane”, Mr Sears said.

He added that he personally took steps to make sure that BPL power plants and offices throughout the Family Islands are secure.

“I also had an opportunity to speak with our team members in Andros, in Grand Bahama, in Eleuthera and in Abaco,” he said.

“I received a report in terms of the preparatory work that’s being done, the measures being taken to deal with flood mitigation in those flood prone areas. I will receive another report from them today at 3pm (Tuesday),” Mr Sears said.

BPL CEO Shevonn Cambridge also said yesterday he does not anticipate any disruptions in power in New Providence as the storm makes its way through The Bahamas.

Mr Cambridge said, “The level of service will be normal, usual good service, quality service. We will continue to provide power as long as the weather conditions provide. With the exception of North Eleuthera and North Abaco, we don’t anticipate any major issues.”

He continued, “If the winds go above 40kph, our work crews come in because the safety rules are such that we don’t send the bucket trucks. We don’t send out climbers in conditions such as that.”

Mr Cambridge urged customers not to attempt to fix any connection issues themselves or leave their homes and pointed to technology available at BPL to solve major issues remotely as well.

“For most of our systems now we have auto reclosers and other forms of protection that allow us to attempt at least one reclosure remotely. And so we’re able to restore supplies safely. We will do so as quickly as possible,” he said.

He added, “If you have a power concern, we ask you to call BPL, our call centre, then they would be able to advise accordingly. Depending on whether it’s a wind problem or whether we have a lot of rain and flooding then that’s a different type of problem so the advice depends on the circumstances.

“We never advise people to come out of their homes during storms, once the advisories are such that you should take shelter. Stay away from down power lines and the like,” Mr Cambridge said.

Residents are urged to contact BPL’s call centre at 242-225-2572 for advisories on any power-related issues they may face during the storm.