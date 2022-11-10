Thompson: Extend Recovery Zone Order

EAST Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson called for the government to extend the Special Economic Recovery Zone order for Grand Bahama and Abaco in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.

“We have already seen widespread flooding and property damage throughout Abaco and Grand Bahama,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“My constituents and all residents and businesses most certainly have experienced a setback in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Dorian. The Special Economic Recovery Zone was specifically set up for recovery after natural disasters. We are in the middle of another natural disaster.

“The government must now act to bring relief for those affected and one very simple, yet very effective way would be to extend the SERZ order to ensure any setback that Nicole may have brought can be dealt with. The necessary tools are all in place through the FNM administration’s creation of the Special Economic Recovery Act.”

He said the Free National Movement is calling on the government to move urgently to bring immediate relief, adding this can start with extending the SERZ order.