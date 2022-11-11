FNM chairman: It's time to come home, Prime Minister

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands has called on Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis to get his priorities straight in governing the country, while claiming the electorate views him as an “absentee” leader.

“The people of the Bahamas see you as an absentee Prime Minister who tries to manage the country's affairs via WhatsApp,” Dr Sands said in a statement issued Thursday.

Dr Sands criticised the prime minister for attending COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, while the country faced issues with crime, the economy, and the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. The storm, which mainly impacted the Abacos and Grand Bahama left minimal damage in its wake.

“It's time to come home Prime Minister Davis,” Dr Sands said further. “A few days ago, you decided to travel to Egypt to attend COP27. Now, let's for the sake of argument, accept that as a reasonable decision and not make too much fuss about the cost.

“But since that fateful day, so much has happened. We have heard of the unraveling of the Our Lucaya deal placing a critical part of the economic future of Grand Bahama in limbo.

“We reached the dreadful toll of 116 murders just last night (Wednesday), three shy of 2021 with almost eight weeks left to go in this year.”

Another murder of a man occurred in Exuma on Thursday night, placing the country’s murder toll at 117.

“Yep, time to come home,” Dr Sands continued. “A hurricane has impacted Abaco, Grand Bahama and our major trading community in Florida. And we don't know what affect this will have on our supply chains.”

Dr Sands pointed out that the Bahamian people have noticed the absence of the prime minister, as he suggested Mr Davis was trying to manage the country’s business via social media instead of actually being present in the country.

“Perhaps you believe that voice notes and photos and even the occasional videos are enough. But the people of The Bahamas see you as an absentee Prime Minister who tries to manage the country's affairs via WhatsApp.”

He continued: “In times like this, the people feel that you really should be here on the ground, sleeves rolled up, engaged with our domestic affairs for a change.”

Additionally, Dr Sands highlighted the imploding of FTX, The Bahamas’ flagship crypto currency investor.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas on Thursday said it took action to freeze assets of FTX Digital Markets as it is now facing a collapse into provisional liquidation.

“A major player in the global cryptocurrency market FTX has imploded. At this time, we don't know what financial repercussions will ensue.

“But already, the financial speculation is swirling. At the very least, the reputation of The Bahamas as a regulator is under the microscope. And the potential fallout is unknown but ought not be left to chance.

“Recall that the very climate credits being negotiated in Egypt are by your admission tied to block chain and the role of the Bahamas as a, and I quote, 'credible, reputable, dependable, safe and well-regulated digital asset and crypto currency jurisdiction’.”

He questioned how Mr Davis is managing these issues.

“Are you managing this issue by WhatsApp? Yep, Prime Minister, it's time to come home. Speeches are important, but not as important as running a country because it's impossible to do that by remote control.”

The prime minister is expected to return from COP27 on Sunday.

The delegation included Mr Davis, Attorney General Ryan Pinder, Agriculture and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting and a number of other people, including a strong youth presence, officials from the Department of Meteorology, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Foreign Affairs.