By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man was charged in a Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday with possession of ammunition.

Seandre Todd, of Freeport, appeared before Senior Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of ammunition possession.

He was granted $2,000 bail with one surety. The case was adjourned to January 31, 2023.