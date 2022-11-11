Minister disappointed for Prodigal Sons after shack fire

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said Friday it was unfortunate that the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo group lost their shack to fire just weeks ahead of the holiday Junkanoo season.

Calling it an “unfortunate situation”, he also conveyed disappointment that the group may not make the parade in a competitive nature.

Eric Knowles, the group’s leader, revealed the group had lost everything in the fire at their Yellow Elder shack location. He was uncertain what the future holds regarding participating in the upcoming parades.

Mr Knowles said he believed the welding of the Junkanoo costumes played a significant role in the fire as the costumes are highly flammable.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event on Friday, Mr Bowleg said: “I was told that the accident came about them preparing, you know, with some welding going on. I haven't proven that fact as yet, but I understand it was doing some welding at the shack and you know it's just an unfortunate situation that's a part of them making preparations for the parade.

“But again you know I'm disappointed that they may not make the (parade) in (a) competitive nature, but I will encourage them. You know sometimes you just have to put on your shirt and whatever equipment you got and music equipment get on Bay Street and have fun. It's been too long and I'm sure they probably made their minds up just to go out there and have fun.”

With the parades just weeks away, the minister noted there was a lack of time for the group to make a comeback.

“Well, that's an unfortunate situation, but he is correct,” the minister said. “The time period's too short for the parade for them to bounce back and get any of those instruments. I understand they lost a lot of their drums. They lost all their costumes and so that's not sufficient time for them to prepare for this upcoming Boxing or New Year’s Day Parade.”

Asked what assistance could be given, Mr Bowleg replied: “We can't give them any help at this time. Again what we can do is assist them the best way we can with a little bit of financial assistance in the next fiscal year that will help them get their shack up and running.

“But also, me personally, I’ll try to talk to some of the corporate sponsors and you know some of the lumber yards and all that just to give a little donation to allow them to get back up. That's why it's important that myself and the Member of Parliament of that area, Mount Moriah, go and meet with them and then see how best we can assist them.”

The fire comes as holiday Junkanoo is returning to Bay Street after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said it was going to be “exciting”, but did not want to mention too much because there is going to be a launch in the next couple of days with some pertinent details.

"It's going to be a partnership with ALIV, of course, who is now in partnership with JCNP,” he said. “The ministry, ALIV, JCNP and ZNS all have been having meetings on how the parade will be introduced to the Bahamian people by way of television.

“So, there’s some exciting things coming and I just want the Bahamian people to stand by and in another few days we're gonna have an official launch.”

He indicated there will be some changes that will be announced at the coming press conference.