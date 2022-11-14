14 colleges at scholarship event

A PUBLIC school scholars college night is to be held tonight to connect public senior high school parents and students with the Ministry of Education’s Public School Scholarship Programme partners.

Through this programme, the average cost of the students’ college education is reduced between 70-100%.

Over the last seven years, the government has leveraged over $15m of its scholarship funds in collaboration with its scholarship partnerships from colleges and universities in the US and Canada to offer a combined investment total of over $40m in scholarships for public high school graduates. In August, 119 public school graduates were the recipients of the Public School Scholarship awards.

At the upcoming event, 14 partners will be in attendance, including: Central State University, Ohio; College of St Benedict/St John’s University; Minnesota Fox Valley Technical College, Wisconsin; Monroe College, New York; Georgia State University, Georgia; Hollins University, Virginia; Holland College, CAN; Illinois College, Illinois; St Leo University, Florida; St Mary’s University, CAN; Spring Hill College, Alabama; Tennessee State University, Tennessee; University of Prince Edward Island, CAN; Voorhees University, South Carolina.

The event runs from 6-8.30pm at CV Bethel Senior High School East Street South.