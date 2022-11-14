FNM delegation inspects Abaco after hurricane

A DELEGATION from the Free National Movement travelled to Abaco on Saturday in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole.

Nicole hit Abaco as a tropical storm last Wednesday before intensifying into a category one hurricane as it made landfall on Grand Bahama. While there was no major damage, the storm brought flooding, storm surge and power loss to some parts of both islands.

After consulting with members of the community during their tour, the FNM made several recommendations for the government to review and address. These include urgent repair of all public roads; the extension of the SERZ order in Abaco and Grand Bahama; and the acceleration of home repairs by the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, among other suggestions.