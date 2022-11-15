Family wants closure over missing men

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE family of two boaters who went missing over two months ago want closure.

Brothers Christopher Mackey, 51, an employee of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, and Jerone Sands, 44, a carpenter and boat engine repair man, went missing in August while attempting to make their way to Andros from Bimini.

Jessica Sands, the sister of the missing boaters, told The Tribune yesterday that though her family does not believe the men are still alive, they just want answers.

“My brothers were missing (since) August 22. We filed the police report two days after that, so it would have been August 24. We want closure,” she said.

“We want to know what happened, where they are. We don’t think they’re alive honestly, but basically our main issue is we really want the police to get involved to bring some closure to the family,” Ms Sands said.

“I think if they had investigated from the beginning they probably would’ve already found out something. It’s really crazy, but we want to continue to reach out to the media to hear our cry and to air our story as much as they can,” she said.

“It’s sad that you have to call and try go behind them every day. A letter was sent to the commissioner. We just would like the police to look into what happened.”

The Tribune was told by a Royal Bahamas Police Force official that the letter has not been seen by police as yet.

However, an officer has provided a contact for Ms Sands to directly speak with a police official for additional assistance.

The Tribune also contacted the Alice Town Bimini Police Station for comment, but was asked to call back today.

The Tribune also contacted Assistant Police Commissioner Theophilus Cunningham with responsibility for the Family Islands, who was unable to provide comment up to press time.

Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle contacted The Tribune and said as the missing person’s report was filed in New Providence, the Central Investigation Department would have more information.

The Central Investigation Unit was unavailable for comment up to press time.

On August 21, the men, said to be experienced boaters from New Providence went to Florida to retrieve a bright yellow and white used boat for a buyer in Nassau.

As they were travelling, the boat experienced issues with one of its two engines and the hull.

Still both men made it safely to Bimini, where they stopped to get assistance from a relative, Tony Sands, and other relatives on the island, before heading back on the water toward the closest island Andros, where the brothers had other relatives that were willing to assist them.

Another sister of the missing boaters, Talinda Rolle said, “To my knowledge the last information I received from a relative in Bimini, was that they left Bimini, headed for Andros, on Monday (August 22) after 3pm. They never reached Andros.

“They contacted my brother in Andros to be on the lookout for them, because the boat was experiencing issues. My brother stayed on the dock until two am Tuesday morning, they never arrived.

“And that’s when we got alarmed.”

In addition to getting assistance from Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA), the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the United States Coast Guard, Ms Rolle said she also officially reported her brother missing two days later.

BASRA operations manager, Captain Chris Lloyd echoed Ms Rolle’s sentiments.

He said that BASRA and RBDF search and rescue officers had found nothing in their searches.

“We had multiple aircraft searches and assistance from the US Coast Guard.

“Nothing has been seen,” Mr Lloyd said.