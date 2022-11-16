Attempted murder charge for juvenile

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JUVENILE was sent to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys yesterday in connection with a failed murder bid.

The 15-year-old defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on a charge of attempted murder.

The boy is accused of attempting to cause the death of Travis Knowles on September 30.

The accused was not required to enter a plea at this time. He was informed that his case would be fast tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The boy is to be remanded at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until he is granted bail by the higher court. He is expected to receive his VBI on February 22, 2023.