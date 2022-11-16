Great Commission Ministries to break ground for $3m shelter in January

By LETRE SWEETING

GREAT Commission Ministries expects to break ground for the construction of a $3m shelter in January, with an estimated $30,000 saved so far for the venture.

Bishop Walter Hanchell, a long-time advocate for the poor and the founder and president of Great Commission Ministries, said yesterday that due to the recent increase he has seen in persons needing shelter, he is eager to see the Hope City project launched soon.

Hope City will be a 100- bed homeless shelter in the Carmichael Road area.

“There is an increase in the number of persons coming looking for shelter, subsequently we are in the process of building a 100- bed homeless shelter, which we will be launching that project in two weeks, it’s called Hope City Homeless Shelter,” Bishop Hanchell said.

“It’s going to be on Carmichael Road and it’s going to be costing us around $3m. We probably have about $30,000, very little, but we know that we could get it done, that’s our goal,” he said.

“We anticipate starting construction in January and we would love to have that facility completed by December of 2023.

Bishop Hanchell made these comments yesterday while accepting a donation of some 40 cases of water and 40 cases of sodas from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Security and Intelligence Branch in conjunction with members of the Bahamas Law Enforcement Cooperative Union (BLECCU).

The collective 80 cases donated yesterday will go towards some 2,000 meals to be prepared for a free Thanksgiving give-away planned for Thursday at Great Commission Ministries on Wulff Road.

Bishop Hanchell said yesterday, “We count it a joy to be able to take care of these people. A lot of people tell us that the meal that they get at Great Commission is the only meal that they have all day.”

He added, “We are so thankful to them (RBPF), and to the Commissioner of Police for this gesture of love that we really need. All the drinks that they have provided to day-to-day donating to Great Commission Ministries is so much needed. And we are so grateful for it.”

Keith Ferguson, assistant superintendent of police in the Security and Intelligence Branch, said yesterday, “Great Commission Ministry has been a part of this community for the last 35 years providing services to the community like food, shelter, clothing, youth programmes and the list could go on.

“So we thought it was a great initiative - and an effort to give back to the community. You know, we all are part of the community. So we say thank you for allowing us to be in partnership with you. It is a pleasure.”

Damien Robinson of the BLECCU said that the credit union jumped on board to assist Great Commission Ministries, so that the organisation can continue to help persons in need.

“I grew up in this community right down to Wellington Street and bishop has been doing an excellent job in giving back,” he said.

“The credit union’s motto is people helping people to help themselves. So as you can see, this is the reason why we thought it only fitting that we would come on board with this initiative to help Bishop Hanchell, to help the people and by extension will help us,” Mr Robinson said.

“We’ve been trying to help to change the whole mindset of the way our community really sees law enforcement. So this will go a long way in that effort. Thank you for allowing us to partner in this session,” he said.

Great Commission Ministries has focused on feeding and sheltering the poor, homeless and needy since 1987. This year the organisation is celebrating 35 years in operation.