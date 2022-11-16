Man accused of rifle assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being accused of a rifle assault earlier this month.

Chrishawn Hall, 28, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

On November 1 in New Providence, Hall is alleged to have assaulted Dwayne Demeritte with a rifle.

After electing to continue his case in the Magistrate’s Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He was granted $7,500 bail with one or two sureties on condition he sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm.

His lawyer told the magistrate that her client was allegedly punched by police officers during his initial arrest on November 13. The court officially noted this complaint.

Hall’s trial is set to begin on January 5, 2023.