Masks are no longer required in classrooms

MASKS are no longer required in indoor classroom settings, officials announced yesterday.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin told this newspaper yesterday that she has no concerns about the relaxation of the mask mandate in schools.

Mrs Hanna Martin expressed her support for the decision, saying her ministry is “completely guided” by the Ministry of Health which made the decision.

She said that she was more concerned about students wearing masks in “hot and stifling” circumstances.

“We are completely guided by the Ministry of Health. My concerns were that children were in the classroom wearing masks and sometimes in hot and stifling circumstances. I am very, very happy that the Ministry of Health has now deemed it timely, appropriate and about time for children to be able to remove the mask,” said Mrs Hanna Martin yesterday.

According to officials, the mask mandate in schools was lifted on Monday.

“The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training advises that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has relaxed the mask mandate for all persons in an indoor classroom setting effective November 14, 2022,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

“This means that staff, students and visitors on school campuses and educational institutions are no longer required to wear masks.”

Following the announcement, Mrs Hanna Martin said she is unaware of concerns from parents on the matter.

However, some parents had previously expressed concerns about the students wearing masks for an extended period of time.

“I think that predominantly parents were concerned about the fact that children were wearing masks for extended hours at a time and not being able to properly ventilate,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

Mrs Hanna Martin said she is hopeful that students are able to have a “greater sense of ease” in the classroom that will help in their learning and development.

The Ministry of Health said there are cases where mask wearing will still be required.

This includes people accessing a health care facility for any reason, including workers, patients, visitors and vendors or any non-resident worker of a long-term care residential facility.

Despite the change in policy, officials said some Bahamians might still choose to wear masks for protection from COVID-19 regardless of the setting and added that their decision to do so should be respected.