Mental Health Bill debated in House

MEMBERS of Parliament yesterday debated the Mental Health Bill, which, once enacted, will allow people suffering with mental illness to be better protected.

The legislation, which aims to repeal the current Mental Health Act, was first laid in Parliament by Health Minister Dr Michael Darville in July.

Prime Minister Phillip Davis opened debate on the new bill yesterday, saying he believed the proposed legislation effectively modernises the nation’s laws surrounding mental health, respects the rights of those facing mental health challenges, and puts in place a framework to expand the resources available to help those who need it.

“The Mental Health Bill 2022 repeals and replaces the Mental Health Act of 1969—1969, that is how long it has been since we’ve enacted such a comprehensive reform to the existing mental health legislation,” he said. “What we see before us represents hard work by policymakers and experts working together to get this done.

“My administration has treated the passing of this legislation as a matter of urgency, because we know the difficulties people are facing throughout the nation. Mental illness, mental disorders, anxiety, and depression are not necessarily topics we talk about every day in The Bahamas.”

The prime minister continued: “Yet, no family goes untouched by these issues. Many Bahamians have struggled under the weight of mental illness for years, often lacking access to counselling, medication, and treatment options due to lack of finances, lack of access to expertise, or simply a lack of awareness of where to turn.

“We need only look at the tragic suicides in recent memory to get an indication of the silent battles being fought all over the country. And The Bahamas is not alone in this. The World Health Organization estimates that one in four people are living with mental illness and that number is growing every year.

“Mental health has become a major focus of public health efforts around the world and The Bahamas is no exception. The bill we are debating today provides a modern, best practice-aligned framework, one which will usher us into a new era for mental health in The Bahamas.”

According to Mr Davis, the objective of the bill is to preserve the human rights of those diagnosed with mental illnesses, to ensure that appropriate levels of mental health care and treatment options are available in our communities; to empower persons with mental illness to make decisions about their care and treatment, while providing safeguards to protect them and ensure they are treated fairly and humanely.

Another aim of the bill, he added, is to establish standards for mental health services, which seeks to ensure there are benchmarks related to quality, safety, and appropriateness of treatments and facilities.

The bill, among other functions, allows for the establishment of a Mental Health Services Board and Mental Health Review Tribunal.

It also speaks of how people with mental illness should be treated and addresses offences against persons diagnosed with or exhibiting symptoms of mental illness.

For instance, people found guilty of such offences can be fined up to $1,000 or face up to two years in prison or both.

“This change has been a long time coming,” Mr Davis continued. “There are many who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes and advocated vigorously to make today a possibility. Much to the frustration of those living with mental illness and the mental health professionals who take care of them, mental illness is one of the most neglected areas of public health. However, things are changing. The Mental Health Bill (2022) is a testament to that change.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who seconded the bill, called it “timely, relevant and necessary” in terms of safeguarding how we care for and treat people who may or may not have been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Meanwhile, Iram Lewis, FNM MP for Central Grand Bahama, described the legislation as a “gamechanger.”

“The trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the worsening stress and loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an eventual lack of access to mental health support, have caused significant mental health gaps in the country,” he said, while also calling for more to be done to protect victims.

“Our people are crying out for help but with legislation must come implementation and enforcement. We must ensure that Bahamians are given the right support system to access this level of care.

“We must ensure that the right people are in the right place to advance this matter forward.”