PM defends Govt travel spending

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis yesterday defended his administration’s travel expenditure for the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, days after the Ministry of Finance reported a $2.3m increase in government’s travel spending when compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance released its three-month report on the budgetary performance for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which revealed that travel-related spending and subsistence payments by the government totaled $4.2 million.

The figure is up from $1.9 million spent on travel and subsistence in the same period in the 2021/22 fiscal year, according to published reports.

“Madam Speaker, I wish to draw attention to one area of expenditure which excites a lot of commentary from those who oppose us, and that is the area of travel,” Mr Davis said in the House of Assembly.

He was responding to the Free National Movement that has frequently hit out on what it considers excessive travel by the government.

“I accept that emotions must run high for them, as they see our administration move The Bahamas to a stronger position of influence in the world,” Mr Davis continued.

“I understand the feelings of regret that their voices and views were not canvassed by international bodies, in the way that our presence is sought. But I do hope that they understand in turn, that when we travel, we do so for the good of The Bahamas and the betterment of the Bahamian people.

“They should also appreciate that a significant portion of the travel spend includes the cost of technical officers’ travel for training, capacity building and development. Expenditure includes the cost of travel to Family Islands for public servants, to ensure equal access to government services around the archipelago.”

The prime minister also conceded that his government’s travel expenses for the first quarter were not remarkable and should be within budget by year’s end.

“The first quarter expenditure on travel is around 28 percent of the travel budget, marginally above the 25 percent level of the amount budgeted for the year. This is not remarkable. “Some quarters will be a little higher, others a little lower,” he added.

“But by year’s end, it should be within budget. In my budget communication earlier in the year, I highlighted the difference between money spent on investment, and money which is expenditure. Fundamentally and ultimately, the test is whether we can show a return on that investment.”

He continued: “Madam Speaker, permit me to demonstrate what travel has yielded just in the past week. In September, I was invited by the New York Times newspaper to participate in a panel in New York. The other two participants were the head of the IMF and the head of the World Bank.

“That conversation sparked widespread global discussion and is credited with a shift in the position of the World Bank.”

Mr Davis said following these discussions, he met with the head of the International Monetary Fund at COP 27 in Egypt.

“As you may have seen previously reported, the conversation led to a ground-breaking agreement in principle for the IMF to partner with The Bahamas, to develop our blue carbon market sector, and to explore swapping debt for carbon credits.”

“You would’ve heard comments about our meetings. This has never happened before, and The Bahamas is set to be in the forefront of this innovation.

“This is the difference between our approach and what went before. We didn’t go to the IMF begging for a loan - they came to us, you know, to discuss a partnership,” he added.

Since taking office last year, the Davis administration has been criticised for their frequency of travelling and the number of people allowed on delegations.

Most recently, the government faced some criticism after a 70-person delegation attended COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt; however, it was revealed that some people as a part of the trip were funded by the private sector.

There was also widespread controversy over the prime minister’s trip to Bermuda last month.

The trip saw a number of government and Progressive Liberal Party officials attend.

While it was initially said that travel costs associated with the trip were covered by the PLP, it was later revealed that the government had funded the travel; however, the government was eventually reimbursed for some costs.

Meanwhile, the administration has maintained that it is vital for The Bahamas to make representations internationally to advance the country’s national interests.