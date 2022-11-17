Police can’t confirm if McFarland recently visited

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police are working to identify the complaints against Fyre Festival organiser Billy McFarland, adding they cannot confirm if he has returned to the country recently.

TikTok posts with Mr McFarland have raised speculation by some that he probably is or has been in the country. One video shows him telling two people they are going to The Bahamas next weekend. The video continued with one person stating the individual is in The Bahamas with footage of beaches.

However, it is not known when these videos were recorded.

Commissioner Fernander was asked about the concern and if police were on the lookout for McFarland.

“What I can say is we got that information that he may be here, that has not been confirmed and we are still checking to see if we have any complaints with respect to him at this time. That is something that I’m still checking to see if we have any complaints with respect to him at this time,” he told reporters yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma MP Chester Cooper said on Monday the government will not endorse or approve any event in The Bahamas associated with Mr McFarland, whom he dubbed a “fugitive” due to several pending complaints made against him with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

Asked how long police have been looking for him, the commissioner replied: “That’s what we are trying to find out now. (Fyre Festival) was a few years ago and we are trying to identify the complaints. Once we have done that and if he is here, then he will be arrested and questioned with respect to those matters.”

Several international media outlets recently reported that Mr McFarland has a new venture, with plans of returning to the country to host a “treasure hunt” that will be the focus of an upcoming documentary. He has been teasing the hunt on TikTok.