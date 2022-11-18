BNT selects Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle as its new Executive Director

INCOMING Bahamas National Trust Executive Director Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle will be the first woman to lead the country’s foremost environmental stewardship organisation as it charts an ambitious course towards a sustainable and climate resilient future.

Having worked with BNT for more than a decade, Ms Anderson- Rolle has now ascended to the highest level of leadership within the organisation. BNT said she has deep working knowledge of the entity and the key conservation and stewardship roles the organisation plays across the length and breadth of The Bahamas.

“It is a true honour to accept the role of BNT executive director and the incredible responsibilities and opportunities that come with it,” Ms Anderson-Rolle said. “I now have the amazing opportunity to fulfil my life’s work to protect and sustain the natural resources of The Bahamas for future generations. The Bahamas’ national park system is our country’s unique crown jewel - there is nothing like it anywhere in the world.

“Our national parks preserve and protect our way of life, and help to protect us from our own destructive behaviour. The BNT’s focus moving forward will be rooted in effective national park management and engaging the Bahamian people and the world in this crucial work. Together we will accomplish great things for The Bahamas as we focus on the BNT’s core priorities: parks, science, and education.”

As a former assistant fisheries officer in the Department of Marine Resources and long-time BNT national parks manager, Ms Anderson-Rolle is keenly focused on the critical environmental and economic challenges facing The Bahamas. Today, all Caribbean nations face increased climate disasters, the economic impacts of the fast-spreading coral pandemic Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), the sharp decline of key fisheries, and severe wetland and terrestrial habitat loss. Ms Anderson-Rolle will lead BNT and the Bahamian public headlong into these realities. She is deeply committed to forging innovative solutions and driving results for future generations.

BNT Council President Geoff Andrews stated, “This BNT leadership team is committed to making an environmentally sustainable future for all Bahamians and uplifting our national park system at home and around the globe. We believe that Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle is the ideal leader to help us recruit all Bahamians to the cause of protecting and restoring the precious, delicate ecosystems that play such a fundamental part in making this the best country in the world to live.”

Outgoing Executive Director Eric Carey has enthusiastically endorsed his replacement.

“I am extremely pleased that Lakeshia has been selected to take the BNT through the next chapter of its incredible conservation history. She is highly respected by her BNT colleagues, as well as the Bahamian and international conservation communities. Lakeshia has consistently exceeded the BNT’s expectations, rising to every occasion on the journey across her tenure. Lakeshia is without question the environmental leader for the future of The Bahamas,” he said.