Commending the police on performance

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is with the greatest of pleasure, that I write to commend the Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force for the remarkable performance in the arrests for violent crimes (murders, armed robbery and rape) and the recovery of guns and ammunition from criminals on our streets. The Oath of Office, which reads: "I do swear that I will be faithful and bear True Allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizebeth (no) King Charles) His Heirs and Successors according to Law is being kept and most importantly the Mission Statement continues to have a positive effect on the standard of performance and public relations.

For public information the Force's Mission Statement reads; "The Force in partnership with all citizens, residents and visitors exists to provide a quality of law enforcement service with emphasis on the maintenance of law and order, the preservation of peace, the prevention and detection of crime and the enforcement of all laws with which it is charged. We will perform our duties in a manner which reflects fairness, sensitivity and compassion.

Yet we shall be in firm pursuit of all offenders of our laws, so as to ensure a safe and just society where neither crime nor fear of crime adversely affects the quality of life. We shall accomplish these goals with a high degree of professionalism through leadership and teams of individuals, who are competent, ethical and dedicated. We shall discharge our duties with courage, integrity, loyalty and being ever mindful of a changing environment with willingness to embrace justified criticism and the need for change." It is my opinion, that our Police Officers by their efficient/effective performance and the results being achieved are abiding and adhering to the terms of the Mission Statement.

It appears to me, that public relations and public cooperation are at high levels and we are on the way to winning the War on Crime. There is the need for more support from our Courts. I concur with statements made by our Minister of National Security and Commissioner of Police with regards to Bail. I am particularly concerned about the lengthy period in the trials in the Supreme Courts.

We should consider taking a Look at Mrs Maynard Gibson's plan for what she called, "Quick Justice”. Also, the suggestion by a former Chief Justice to introduce Trials by Judges as is the case in many European countries. I would like to see the Gun and Drug Court re-established for the speedy trial of those offenders. It is my experience, that Police Officers are happier when recognised, commended and rewarded for good work.

This is particularly so when done by members of the public in praising the Police for its standard of performance. I must also recognise and commend the support received from the other law enforcement agencies, such as the Defence Force and Bahamas Immigration. The work must be continued, efficiently, effectively, with intensity and must be continued, effectively, with intensity and aggression. The minor offences must also be aggressively addressed.

PAUL THOMPSON, Sr

Nassau,

November, 2022.