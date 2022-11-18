Indecent assault charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were placed on overnight remand yesterday in connection with two separate charges of indecent assault.

Henry Williams, 46, faced Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on two counts of indecent assault.

Between April 1-30, Williams is accused of indecently assaulting a 19-year-old female. Williams is further alleged to have once again indecently assaulted the complainant on October 7.

After electing to continue his case before the magistrate, Williams pleaded not guilty to the offence. However, his bail application was deferred to today as the prosecution required time to confirm whether the accused has a criminal history.

In the meantime Williams was placed on remand overnight until his next court appearance.

The second accused, Kron Wallace, 21, also appeared before Magistrate Swain on a separate charge of indecent assault.

Wallace is accused of indecently assaulting a woman on November 15 at West Bay Street.

In court he elected to continue his case before Magistrate Swain and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Wallace was also placed on remand overnight as he awaits a decision on his bail in court today.