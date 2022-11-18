Landing gear issues as plane arrives at LPIA

AN airplane with 20 people on board experienced landing gear issues at Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday afternoon.
According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority, the nose gear of an Embraer E110 aircraft with registration C6-CAB enroute from Haiti collapsed, which resulted in a runway excursion taking place.
There have been no reported injuries.
The AAIA said investigations are ongoing into the matter.
