Man accused of robbing woman outside bank

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in a Magistrate’s Court Friday after he was accused of robbing a woman outside a bank of hundreds of dollars in cash belonging to an outreach ministry.

Antwan Adderley, 18, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a charge of robbery.

On October 25 at Commonwealth Bank on East Bay Street, Adderley is alleged to have robbed Theresa Davidson of $1,300 in cash, which belonged to the Body of Jesus Christ Outreach Ministry.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. As such bail was granted to the accused in the sum of $7,000 with one or two sureties.

The trial in this matter is set for February 23, 2023.