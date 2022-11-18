More than $32,000 raised for Hurricane Dorian memorial fund

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than $32,000 was raised for the Hurricane Dorian memorial fund that was created by the government to assist storm victims still recovering from the monster storm, Press Secretary Clint Watson revealed yesterday.

“We have raised, at the fundraiser that was here in Nassau, $32,832,” the press secretary said when asked for an update on the fund.

The Courage to Rebuild Fund was launched in September in an effort to assist in the rebuilding and relief for residents of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

Donations to the fund were made on Aliv’s online platform, togetherbahamas.com and also at concerts held in New Providence and Grand Bahama as a part of Dorian memorial week that was held between August 26 to September 4.

According to officials from the Office of The Prime Minister, the donations are expected to be distributed to NGOs who have been on the ground in Abaco and Grand Bahama doing relief work.

Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco on September 1, 2019, as a category five hurricane before barreling toward Grand Bahama, causing widespread devastation and countless deaths.

Just last week, the islands were hit by another storm, Hurricane Nicole.

Nicole made landfall on Abaco November 9 as a tropical storm before strengthening to a category one hurricane over Grand Bahama.

However, unlike Dorian, the storm caused minimal damage and there were no reported casualties.