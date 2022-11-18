Two charged with separate incidents of assault with a deadly weapon

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were charged in a Magistrate’s Court on separate incidents of assault with a deadly weapon.

One of these men claimed that he only attacked the complainant in his case for allegedly trying to steal the tyre from his car.

Whitmore Pratt, 26, faced Magistrate Shaka Serville charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

At around 7am on November 5 at Commonwealth Boulevard in Elizabeth Estates, Pratt is said to have assaulted Grandville Coakley by beating him about the head with a long piece of wood.

In court, after electing to continue his matter before the Magistrate, Pratt pleaded guilty to the offence. He then explained to Magistrate Serville that he only attacked Coakley when he claimed to have caught him in his yard attempting to steal his car’s rims.

Pratt further said that tempers flared between the two when he saw the nuts of his wheels on the ground near his neighbour compliant resulting in the attack.

The defendant then apologised for his actions before court and said that he could have dealt with the situation differently.

While Prosecutor Deon Barr informed the Magistrate that Coakley suffered from lacerations to the head and left arm he also confirmed the defendant’s story.

However no official complaint has been lodged against Coakley as of time of publication. The prosecutor also revealed that Pratt has antecedents.

In view of this and his early plea of guilt Magistrate Servile placed Pratt on three months' probation and released him on his own recognisance.

Pratt was told to return to court on March 1, 2023 to conclude this matter.

The other man Kirklyn Bullard, 30, faced Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on a separate charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

On November 12 in New Providence Bullard is accused of assaulting Shaquille Stubbs with a black handgun.

Bullard pleaded not guilty to the offense before the court. As such bail was granted to him in the sum of $5,000 under the condition he sign in at the Grove Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 6pm.

The trial in this matter is slated for January 27, 2023.