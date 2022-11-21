Two dead after traffic accidents

Police in New Providence are investigating two separate traffic accidents in which two people died on Sunday.
The first incident reportedly occurred around 7.30pm and involved a 62-year-old male pedestrian of West Street.
Initial reports indicated the victim was on Carmichael Road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital via EMS personnel, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The second incident reportedly occurred around 9.28pm at Gregory Town, Eleuthera and involved a silver Nisan Note, which collided into a Casuarina Tree that was occupied by two people, a male and female.
The female succumbed to her injuries on the scene. The male driver was airlifted to New Providence and is detained in hospital in a serious condition.
Police are actively investigating these matters and are appealing to members of the public to be extremely vigilant and careful while driving.
