Davis: FNM ‘crying wolf’ on BPL issue

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday responded to the Free National Movement’s calls for Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears to resign, saying that the FNM is “crying wolf” again.

He made these comments yesterday in the Pinecrest subdivision where the keys to some 18 new homes in the subdivision were presented to homeowners.

This comes three days after FNM leader Michael Pintard said in the parking lot of the Office of the Prime Minister that Mr Sears should resign due to the “failure of the government to act appropriately to reduce the cost of electricity”.

After Mr Sears had said in The House of Assembly last Wednesday that the Ministry of Finance rejected several proposals for hedge trades to be executed for Bahamas Power and Light last fall, to avoid a 163 percent increase in the BPL fuel surcharge, Mr Davis maintained yesterday that he had no knowledge of the proposals.

“I had no knowledge of it. He (Mr Sears) said the Ministry of Finance had knowledge of it. That’s a big ministry. That was not me,” Mr Davis said.

“I saw no documents about that. But this weekend I was provided with information concerning that, I am now assessing to determine all the misstatements about what actually went on. What I do know is that the financial secretary had some views about it proceeding and I think those were the views that were adopted,” he said.

He added that the FNM’s calls for Mr Sears’ resignation is, “the wolf crying again”.

On Friday, Mr Pintard said, “The Minister of Works and the Prime Minister on their feet in the House of Assembly denied that they got any briefing notes, they were not advised of any recommendations that could have saved the Bahamian people what we now believe to be over $100 million that we are on the hook for.

“The Minister of Works was even more egregious, his transgression wasn’t just by judgement and not accepting solid recommendations. His transgression was seeking to cover up the bad judgement that he and his colleagues, and certainly the Minister of Finance, has the greatest responsibility,” he said.

“The bottom line is he made the point that the prime minister and he were fully aware. I don’t believe there’s any other recourse for that minister, but to resign, it is the appropriate thing to do,” Mr Pintard said.

On November 16, Mr Pintard accused Mr Sears of “misleading Parliament” after he admitted that the Davis administration rejected proposals and recommendations “that had the potential to save the Bahamian people $100m”.

Mr Pintard told Tribune Business at the time that he and other Opposition MPs were left “stunned” after Mr Sears said that the Ministry of Finance had dismissed recommendations to continue the trades, calling BPL’s fuel hedging initiative “not in the interests of the country at that time”.

Mr Sears responded, “The Minister of Finance communicated that based on what was presented, it was not supported. That determination was communicated in October 2021. What is the relevance of this new revelation?”

Mr Sears declined to speak further on the matter when approached by reporters at the House of Assembly on November 16.