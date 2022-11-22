Hundreds queue in search of jobs

HUNDREDS of residents in Grand Bahama gathered at St George’s Gymnasium on Saturday for ‘Labour on the Blocks 2.0’ in hopes of getting off the unemployment line.

It is the second such event hosted by the Department of Labour, which is collaborating with the Ministry for Grand Bahama to bring together private businesses and government agencies under the same roof for job seekers.

A wide cross-section of businesses and government agencies were present, including Ernst and Young, Deloitte and Touche, Sawyer’s Fresh Market, Quality Services, Baker’s Bay, Grand Lucayan, Universal Security, Grand Bahama Shipyard, Cyber Tech, Freeport Container Port, the University of The Bahamas, Pelican Bay, Sandals, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, and government agencies such as the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Bahamas Immigration, Bahamas Customs and the National Training Agency.

Sebastian Leguizamon, owner of Compadre, the first recyclable pocket lighter, said they have designed an automated assembly line, which will be operated in Freeport where the lighters will be made, offering 23 positions.

He said: “[I’m] very impressed with the government, how proactive everybody is and again it makes investors very comfortable.”

Leslie Lopez, the human resources manager of Disney Cruiseline Bahamas, revealed the company is looking to fill positions including landscaping, maintenance, custodial and beach lifeguard and are also scouting out job seekers to fill 200 positions at Lighthouse Pointe in Eleuthera in 2024.

He said: “We’re just getting heads up and seeing what the talent is like in Freeport. So far it’s been great, we’ve met some exciting persons who are ready to work for us and help us in carrying on that journey.”

Anna Albury, human resources manager at Ocean Cay, a 95-acre private island owned by MSC Cruises, said they were recruiting 25 people to work as room attendants, food and beverage runners, heavy equipment operators to lifeguards.

She said: “Currently we have a total of 142 staff on the island and we’re looking to increase our numbers tremendously and we are global international great company to work for.”

Tavaras Russell, senior clerk in the human resources division at Bahamas Immigration, said it was an impressive turnout, and with many stopping by their booth seeking employment, the department is looking for qualified individuals who are ready to serve their country.

Photo: Lisa Davis/BIS and Ministry for Grand Bahama