Keys handed over to Pinecrest homes

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday presented the keys to new homes in the Pinecrest subdivision to 18 government, private sector and essential workers.

The Pinecrest project in South Beach is a public private partnership (PPP) between the government and Arawak Homes Limited.

Since the start of the project, 40 new homes have been granted to Bahamians who have applied to the Ministry of Transport and Housing. Mr Davis said that phase one of the project is over 85 percent completed.

“Today (Monday), we present 18 new keys to homes in the Pinecrest housing development scheme. That is 18 more individuals and families who tonight can rest their heads in the peace and comfort of their own home. This is dignity,” he said.

“I am also happy to report that this distribution of keys marks the point where phase one of the Pinecrest development is more than 85 percent complete. This is truly a remarkable feat and represents a remarkable achievement for the government of The Bahamas,” Mr Davis said.

He added that over 47 percent of the key recipients to date are employed in the public service or in quasi-government agencies.

“They include teachers, nurses, public officers, and members of the uniformed branches. It is simply a joy to watch this project grow and revel each time in the shared happiness in these events,” he said.

Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said that although she has granted numerous keys to Bahamians for their first homes, each time fills her with emotion.

“As Minister of Transport and Housing, I am grateful for our partnership with local contractors and other developers to make affordable housing a reality for Bahamians,” she said.

New homeowner Deandra McKinney-Metholall said yesterday after setting a goal of owning her own home within five years, she was becoming weary when she got the news that she was approved for one of the homes in the Pinecrest subdivision.

At yesterday’s key presentation for her family’s new home, Mrs McKinney-Metholall asked every person present to take out some keys with her and shake them in celebration of her new home.

“Take out your keys and you’re going to shake with me, because we know that keys represent liberation, freedom, keys represent access, keys represent ownership, keys represent security, keys represent opportunity, keys represent the ability to unlock, open and to secure. Today (Monday), we receive the keys,” Mrs McKinney-Metholall said.

Today marks the third key presentation to new homeowners of Pinecrest since the start of the project in January of this year.

In May, the government officially opened the Pinecrest subdivision and handed keys to three Bahamians for their new homes.

In September, Mr Davis presented six keys to new homes in the area to government and essential workers.

Last month, Mrs Coleby-Davis announced her ministry’s latest project – a rent-to-own housing initiative called “A Place to Call Home.”

The housing programme officially opened this month and will provide some 50 homes across The Bahamas in its pilot phase.

“A Place to Call Home” is a multi-island, sustainable, financially viable housing solution administered by the Department of Housing for working individuals, employed and self-employed Bahamians,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said last month.

Those wishing to apply for housing should visit www.mothbahamas.com for more information.