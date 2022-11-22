‘PM has missed deadline to publish fiscal strategy report’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

KWASI Thompson, MP for East Grand Bahama, accused Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, of failing to fulfil his obligation as finance minister after his ministry repeatedly missed deadlines to publish the annual fiscal strategy report for 2022 as well as quarterly budget reports for 2022/23.

Both reports are now months late, complained the shadow minister for finance.

“This is unacceptable, and we demand that the Prime Minister makes the time to do the work the Bahamian people pay him to do and that he immediately causes to be published the fiscal strategy report for 2022,” said Mr Thompson.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the FNM MP claimed that without any explanation or good reason, the Davis administration once again flouts the Fiscal Responsibility Act by failing to submit to Parliament the annual fiscal strategy report for 2022 by the third Wednesday of November as required by law.

He also recalled that the Davis administration was late last year. And even after the deadline was extended for submission, the MP said that they missed that deadline too.

“This administration is routinely late in the publication of monthly and quarterly budget reports,” said Mr Thompson. “The government has failed to ensure that the Fiscal Responsibility Council publish its response to the Fiscal Strategy Report 2021 and the response to the annual budget for 2022/23.”

“Both of these reports are now months late. Again and again, in his role as Minister of Finance, the Prime Minister has shown that his busy travel and photo-op schedules do not afford him the time to ensure that his ministry fulfils its obligations.”

As mandated by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018, the government is obliged to present the Fiscal Strategy Report (FSR) to Parliament and the newly established Fiscal Responsibility Council, by the third Wednesday of November.