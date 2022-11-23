Three in court over stabbing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE Exuma men were granted bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after allegedly stabbing a man at the Fish Fry in George Town.

Brian Sawyer, 47, Derek Nottage, 47, and Eric Nottage, 20, all of Roker’s Point, faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of grievous harm.

It is alleged that on November 14 at the local Fish Fry, the trio got into an argument with Bobby McPhee which reportedly ended with McPhee being stabbed.

Mr McPhee suffered injuries to his back and right elbow in relation to this incident.

In court, all three accused pleaded not guilty to the offence. They were each granted $4,000 bail with one or two sureties.

The conditions of their bail are that they are to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and are expected to sign in at their local police station the first and third Sunday of every month.

The trial in this matter will begin on February 8, 2023.