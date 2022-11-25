PLP will pay govt back ‘in next weeks’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRESS secretary Clint Watson says he suspects that the Public Treasury will be reimbursed for Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ controversial trip to Bermuda by the Progressive Liberal Party in the next week or two.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said the PLP is ready to make additional payments and is only waiting to receive paperwork from the relevant authorities to begin the financial transactions. He did not reveal the amount owed.

“I have been made aware that the Progressive Liberal Party is fully aware and ready to make the reimbursement. They are waiting for the paperwork from (the Ministry of) Foreign Affairs to be sent to them as it (relates) to the costs and then the transactions will take place,” he said.

Asked how long the process is expected to take, Mr Watson noted: “Unfortunately, I am not the minister of foreign affairs, but I do know that the prime minister this week made a call to ensure that it happens so I suspect that should happen within the next week and a half (or) two weeks.”

Mr Davis’ trip drew scrutiny last month after it was revealed that he spoke at a political convention for Bermuda’s ruling Progressive Labour Party.

He travelled to Bermuda with a delegation, including former Prime Minister Perry Christie, on October 19 and returned on October 20.

The travel also caused questions to surface, mostly from the opposition, as to who paid for the trip.

Responding to the FNM, Foreign Affairs Minister and PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said there was nothing unusual about the trip and also insisted that it was a standard official visit to another country at the invitation of the Premier of Bermuda E David Burt.

But Communications Director in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming had said earlier the travel costs were covered by the PLP.

Days later, the party released a copy of a $24,000 cheque to the Public Treasury it said reflected payment from the organisation for the trip.

The FirstCaribbean International Bank cheque is dated October 21, 2022 in the amount of $24,750.

However, it does not cover the trip’s full cost, as was revealed by Mr Davis last month.

Mr Watson said once the transactions have been completed, the prime minister will update the Bahamian public concerning any additional questions they may have.

He will also reveal how much was paid to cover the remaining balance.