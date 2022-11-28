BTVI searching for new president

THE Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute has launched the search for its new president.

According to a press release, the new president will ideally be a Bahamian citizen; will preferably possess an earned terminal degree (highest level attained in the field) from a recognised and accredited institution of higher learning; and will have at least ten years of senior leadership/administrative experience in progressively more responsible positions, with a strong record of achievement, preferably having achieved this experience in an institution of higher education.

All applicants should be familiar with educational systems in the British Commonwealth (including The Bahamas and the Caribbean) and in North America.

Applications are being accepted until December 31.