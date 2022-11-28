Elderly woman’s death at Exuma resort believed to be ‘accidental’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN elderly American woman was found dead at a local resort in Exuma early Friday morning, with officials believing her death was “accidental”.

The woman, said to be 87-years-old and from Pennsylvania, was found unresponsive in the shower of a condo hotel residence at Grand Isle Resort and Residences.

She was staying at the resort while on vacation with family from Virginia, according to a statement released by the resort.

Police said they were alerted to the incident around 12.15 am Friday.

Foul play is not suspected, police added; however, investigations are said to be continuing.

“Until authorities have determined what led to the tragic accident, we cannot comment further except to say that on behalf of all the staff and others at the resort who have heard of the incident, our hearts are saddened, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Grand Isle Resort also said.

“We ask that you provide them the privacy and the peace they need at this time.”

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper, who is also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, offered condolences to the victim’s family on Friday and advised that his ministry was willing to lend support in whatever way possible.

“Our heart goes out to the family,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Friday night.

“The Ministry of Tourism reached out today (Friday) to the family and we have offered our thoughts our prayers and support.”

He also said from all indications, it is believed that the victim’s death was accidental.

“All indications are that it was accidental,” Mr Cooper continued. “No foul play, according to the advice that I have received. It’s just a very unfortunate set of circumstances whenever one of our guests passes in our country. We feel it and it’s a part of our family and community so we grieve with the family, and we hope that God will give them strength during this difficult time.

“It’s unfortunate and we have had our share of tragedies in Exuma, but we are positive about the future and there is a very strong outlook for Exuma and The Bahamas.”

Exuma has attracted heavy media attention this year.

In May, three Americans, all in their 60s, were found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma after falling ill.

They were identified as Michael and Robbie Phillips, a couple from Maryville, Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, of Florida.

Police later confirmed that asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of their deaths.

Chiarella’s wife was the lone survivor in the incident after being airlifted to the United States for treatment.

In August, another American tourist died at the same Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma after reportedly complaining of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The man was believed to be 70-years-old.

Despite these unfortunate incidents, island officials have remained hopeful about Exuma’s economic outlook, saying they didn’t believe they would affect the island’s tourism product.

Mr Cooper was also of the same view on Friday when asked if he was concerned that this latest tourist’s death would negatively impact the island.

“There’s nothing mysterious about the death,” Mr Cooper continued.

“The information will reveal itself in due course.

“The police (are) continuing their investigations.

“They will release the findings. I won’t endeavour to speak on the police part but there is nothing mysterious about it and I’m confident that in the course of time, police will speak to the issue.

“This will not have (any) impact on the product and no impact on Exuma and we just want to reach out to the family at this time and offer our best wishes and our thoughts and prayers at this time.”