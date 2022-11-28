Police appeal to drivers after two die in traffic accidents

By DENISE MAYCOCK

and LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporters

TWO people are dead after separate traffic accidents in Grand Bahama and New Providence over the weekend, prompting police to appeal to motorists to slow down while driving.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, a 39-year-old male pedestrian was hit while attempting to cross Queens Highway in the area of Pine Forest.

Chief Superintendent of Police Jeremy Henfield, officer in charge of the Eight Mile Rock Police Station, reported that the victim, a resident of Holmes Rock, died at the scene.

Police said a small grey car was travelling east along the highway when it hit the pedestrian on the southern side of the road.

CSP Henfield said the male driver stopped his vehicle and made checks. Soon after, he said police arrived at the scene.

“An ambulance was called to the scene, but the male succumbed at the scene,” he told reporters.

“This is the second accident we had in EMR within a matter of days, and I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the motoring public to please drive with due care and attention.”

Chief Supt Henfield said there is a lack of streetlights in the area and motorists should be alert and reduce their speed.

“We are asking them not to drive beyond the headlights, in other words do not drive further than you can see. We know we have dark pockets without streetlights in the EMR area, and this accident happened within a mile of the last accident. The area is a little dark, so we are asking motorists in the EMR area or any residential area to drive within the speed limit.”

He also urged pedestrians to wear fluorescent or light coloured clothing so that motorists can see them at night.

When asked about the victim’s identity, CSP Henfield said they are still in the initial stages of their investigations.

“My understanding is that the victim is a resident of Holmes Rock and frequents the EMR Fish Fry. We are still in the preliminary stages of this accident. It is sad we lost another resident of West Grand Bahama just within a matter of days. You can imagine how those parents feel. Please slow down, we are on the brink of the yuletide season and people will be traversing the street more frequently.”

In an effort to curtail speeding in the community, CSP Henfield said that a police cyclist has been stationed in EMR to deal with speeders.

“So, we are here, always out on the streets and our cars are out on patrols. We are doing those things to ensure persons slow down,” he said.

That same day, around 1.30am in the capital, a 59-year-old woman who was driving a white Nissan March, occupied by two other women, crushed into a parked breakfast van.

All those in the vehicle received serious injuries and the driver died at the scene, police said.

Emergency Medical Services responded and carried the remaining passengers to the hospital where they remain in serious condition, police said.

Police are appealing to the public to drive with care and “to arrive alive”.

“Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public to drive with due care and attention.

“Additionally, police would like to remind drivers as the holiday season approaches of the following: Never drink and drive, if you decide to drink, ensure there is a designated driver, obey all traffic laws, be careful when overtaking and watch out for blind spots, wear seat belts at all times and drive to arrive alive,” police said.

These recent incidents follow a series of traffic accidents throughout The Bahamas earlier this month that resulted in the deaths of five people.

Shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, a male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

The victim was then taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

Around 7.30pm on November 20, a 62-year-old West Street pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Carmichael Road, New Providence. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Around 9.28pm, that same day, in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, a silver colored Nissan Note, occupied by a man and a woman, crashed into a casuarina tree.

The male driver was airlifted to New Providence and is listed in serious condition. However, the female passenger died from her injuries at the scene.

Earlier this month, two other traffic fatalities occurred in North Andros and Acklins.

Investigations into the latest incidents are continuing.