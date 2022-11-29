Start a farm in your own backyard

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE City of Freeport Council has been distributing backyard farming kits to encourage residents to grow and eat their own food.

Frazette Gibson, chief councillor, said the council is excited to reintroduce the initiative to help residents not only eat healthy, but also save money.

“We are happy about this initiative and that it is back on stream,” she said.

Mrs Gibson said the kits can be collected at the City of Freeport office in the Pyfrom Manor Building on West Mall Drive.

She reported that response has been good and people throughout Freeport have been coming in for the kit.

The kit includes fruit and vegetable seeds, some fertiliser, a hose, soil and a seedling planter tray.

“The City of Freeport Council wants to ensure that residents improve not only their health. And with the rising cost of groceries, one of the best ways to decrease spending is to harvest your own produce.

“And so, we are asking residents of the city who are interested in backyard farming to come in and get a kit and begin producing your okras, onions, cucumbers, cabbages, and carrots, etc.”

Mrs Gibson indicated that there are benefits to backyard gardening.

“It is a good exercise for the outdoors, and a natural stress reliever,” she explained.

“Growing your own food has some health benefits. Vegetables grown in the garden have more nutrients than store bought vegetables which are picked early and are sprayed with pesticides,” she added.