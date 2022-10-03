Friend pays tribute to woman shot dead at Arawak Cay

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE best friend of a 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at Arawak Cay yesterday said the victim was a kind and loving person.

Halleyandrea Feliz told The Tribune yesterday that Candice Clarke was a happy individual who shared everything with her.

According to police, sometime around 1.45 am the deceased was with another woman when she was approached and subsequently shot multiple times at Arawak Cay by a man wearing a hooded jacket.

EMS visited the scene and confirmed that there were no vital signs of life.

Ms Feliz in a Facebook post expressed her outrage and sadness over her best friend’s killing.

“How heartless can you be to kill someone? How heartless can you be to take life? What goes around comes back around. Family and friends are left with broken hearts this morning. First thing I wake up to is a call that my best friend got shot and died. Whoever did it your life is not going to be easy. I wish the image of her (haunts) you for eternity.”

In an interview with The Tribune, Ms Feliz described Ms Clarke as a “respectable”, “kind”, and “loving” person.

When asked if the victim expressed any concerns about her safety or felt threatened, Ms Feliz said not at all.

“She was so happy and goofy. She tells me everything, something like that she would have said.”

Ms Feliz continued: “She devoted her life to being her sister’s Superman. Nobody is perfect, but I can say that she was a true friend indeed. She’ll never be forgotten as long as I am living, I will carry her with me.

“She was a person that would give you her last. If you don’t have it, she’ll give you what she has and then try to get for herself. Everyone who’s close to her knows that she would do everything just to make people happy.”

Ms Clarke was a chef and a graduate of Anatol Rodgers High School.

It is said she was the eldest of her siblings.

She would have celebrated her 20th birthday this month.

This homicide comes after the country recently reached a triple digit murder count for the year. Ms Clarke’s death pushed the murder count to 102, according to this newspaper’s records.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.