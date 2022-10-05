Director of Education to demit office

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EFFECTIVE October 10, Director of Education Dr Marcellus Taylor will demit office to join University of The Bahamas’ Government and Public Policy Institute as a senior policy fellow where he will contribute to the formation of public policy for national development.

As Dr Taylor moves into this new role, Dominique McCartney Russell will assume the post of acting director effective on the same date.

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training made the announcement yesterday in a press release after several days of speculation over Dr Taylor’s possible departure.

Several days ago, The Tribune contacted Dr Taylor to ask if he was still director of education.

He answered at the time: “To my knowledge, I still serve in that role. I’ve heard those rumours as well, but I’m here now - so I can only assume I’m the director of education (and I) haven’t heard anything else formally.”

In the press release titled the “Transition in the Department of Education”, the ministry thanked Dr Taylor for “his significant contribution to education”. The ministry said it is assured that “he will demonstrate the same high standard of service” at the university which “has been the hallmark of his career”.

“Dr Taylor is a highly regarded researcher and expert policy analyst who is expected to assist in analysis and formation of public policy. He is a graduate of Albany University, New York, where he was awarded a PhD in Educational Planning and Policy Studies in 2012. He is a 30 year veteran of the Department of Education, having served first as a teacher and moving up the ranks to the post of director,” the statement said.

“Dr Taylor’s contribution to education has been outstanding and in some respects groundbreaking in overseeing and pioneering the introduction of the Learning Management System and other digital tools and resources, including the EMIS, and the digital repository, all of which allowed for continuity in the delivery of education throughout the country in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and in the height of the COVID- 19 pandemic.”

Yesterday, Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson said Dr Taylor’s redeployment is the “single most important decision” made in the ministry in recent times.

“Mr Taylor was very impersonal,” Mrs Wilson said in a voice note. “He lacked empathy. His communication skills left much to be desired, and he did not embrace teachers. In fact, he was far removed from the daily operations of the various schools throughout The Bahamas, which stagnated the progress of the educational system since his appointment.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours and it is our hope that his replacement comes to the position with an open mind ready to engage stakeholders such as the Bahamas Union of Teachers, and that she will adopt an inclusive approach and improve the communication between the Department of Education and the Bahamas Union of Teachers.”

The ministry said the incoming acting director has several credentials and awards such as holding a Master’s degree in Organisational Learning and Leadership.

“As a district superintendent in Abaco, she has demonstrated strong leadership capacity throughout her career,” according to the press release.

“During her 27-year career in the Department of Education she has served at various levels at schools throughout the country beginning as a trained teacher where she was selected teacher of the year, examinations team leader, head of department, teacher mentor, vice principal, district trainer, principal and district superintendent.

“She was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Humanitarian Award for her courageous work in ensuring the continuity of quality educational opportunities for children displaced by Hurricane Dorian. Mrs McCartney Russell is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in organisational leadership at Barry University.”