Concerns over bus safety after daylight killing

By JADE RUSSELL
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
THE president of a transportation union said the safety of bus drivers and passengers is a concern after the brazen daylight killing of a bus driver this week.
Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s (UPTC) president, told The Tribune yesterday that the tragic incident has raised concerns of safety on buses.
On Tuesday, police reported a double shooting of a bus driver who was killed and a 16-year-old boy who was injured during a shooting on a public jitney.
The double shooting occurred at Florida Court and Robinson Road, while the 15A bus was on its route.
Although Mr Moxey said the killing seemed like an isolated targeted incident, he said it still must have been traumatising to passengers on board the bus at the time.
“Passengers and drivers’ safety is a grave concern, especially given what took place. We’re sorry for the deceased and for his family,” he said.
Mr Moxey told this newspaper he did not know the victim who was shot and killed.
When asked how the safety on buses can be improved, Mr Moxey suggested increasing the presence of police in the transportation system.
“Police patrol and police undercover moving through the system from time to time,” he said.
He also said uniform officers would also help tremendously to let people know that there is protection in the bus system.
Mr Moxey explained it is important for safety precautions to be put in place so people feel comfortable on buses.
“Because once you have a safety concern, and passengers are reluctant to use public transportation automatically, that’s going to affect your business. So yes, that’s one of the things, you know and to experience something like this that’s also understandable.
“We, the public transportation, you know, ought to also bear that in mind that we are carrying passengers, senior citizens, and children at large, we have to also be careful nowadays.”
On Tuesday, when asked if the incident raised a concern to officers to increase their patrol, especially on bus routes, CSP Skippings said, “We are definitely concerned about it. But yet again, it speaks to individuals and it speaks to family. You hear me keep saying that. When that individual left home or when he left a residence, somebody knew he had a weapon. The right thing to do would be to contact the police to save a life. We are concerned about it. We do have saturated patrols.”
Comments
bahamianson 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
Nothing you can do about it . It will continue , and they will be more emboldened. The Rubicon has been crossed. The only thing to do is cut the head of the snake off.
GodSpeed 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
There should be CCTV/surveillance cameras on every pole, this island is very small, you can monitor the whole thing and see the criminal from the second they leave their hovel to when they commit their crime and retreat back to it. Usually not one for mass surveillance but in the case of Nassau will make an exception.
immigrant 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Maybe the drivers should have to be able to pass police background checks. If they did that, the 15-A route would be without drivers.
Proguing 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
The police background checks would be a good start
DDK 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
"The bus driver was on bail for murder and attempted murder, The Tribune understands."
Is this correct Tribune??
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Focusing on someone being killed on a bus is the wrong approach. Certainly a shock but It really don't matter where they was killed. This is no different that someone being killed by a gunman shooting through a house window. The problem is gangs, violence, illegal guns and hearts and minds. They need a 10 year comprehensive crime strategy. What tgeyve produced so far is wanting. Go to Prince Charles about our endangered species, "the black male".
