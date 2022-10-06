Concerns over bus safety after daylight killing

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE president of a transportation union said the safety of bus drivers and passengers is a concern after the brazen daylight killing of a bus driver this week.

Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s (UPTC) president, told The Tribune yesterday that the tragic incident has raised concerns of safety on buses.

On Tuesday, police reported a double shooting of a bus driver who was killed and a 16-year-old boy who was injured during a shooting on a public jitney.

The double shooting occurred at Florida Court and Robinson Road, while the 15A bus was on its route.

Although Mr Moxey said the killing seemed like an isolated targeted incident, he said it still must have been traumatising to passengers on board the bus at the time.

“Passengers and drivers’ safety is a grave concern, especially given what took place. We’re sorry for the deceased and for his family,” he said.

Mr Moxey told this newspaper he did not know the victim who was shot and killed.

When asked how the safety on buses can be improved, Mr Moxey suggested increasing the presence of police in the transportation system.

“Police patrol and police undercover moving through the system from time to time,” he said.

He also said uniform officers would also help tremendously to let people know that there is protection in the bus system.

Mr Moxey explained it is important for safety precautions to be put in place so people feel comfortable on buses.

“Because once you have a safety concern, and passengers are reluctant to use public transportation automatically, that’s going to affect your business. So yes, that’s one of the things, you know and to experience something like this that’s also understandable.

“We, the public transportation, you know, ought to also bear that in mind that we are carrying passengers, senior citizens, and children at large, we have to also be careful nowadays.”

On Tuesday, when asked if the incident raised a concern to officers to increase their patrol, especially on bus routes, CSP Skippings said, “We are definitely concerned about it. But yet again, it speaks to individuals and it speaks to family. You hear me keep saying that. When that individual left home or when he left a residence, somebody knew he had a weapon. The right thing to do would be to contact the police to save a life. We are concerned about it. We do have saturated patrols.”