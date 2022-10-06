FNM Deputy: ‘No comprehensive plan’ on crime

By JADE RUSSELL

THE Free National Movement has called on the government to get a grip on rising violent crime.

Free National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright spoke to reporters yesterday about the government’s handling of crime, noting in March, the opposition party made 14 recommendations to the government “to assist in trying to combat this scourge of crime.”

Mr Cartwright added: “At that time there (were) 22 murders in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Since then, we are talking about 75 plus murders in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas but yet there is no comprehensive plan - not one piece of significant piece of policy or piece of legislation to help deal with this issue that continues to be a debilitating issue throughout our communities as bodies continue to drop.”

As Mr Cartwright spoke to reporters he emphasised that the opposition accepts that crime is not a “political issue” however, the government must lead and bring all stakeholders together to tackle it.

Back in July, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said it was time to stop politicising crime as he accused the former administration of dismantling a long-term plan to address it. He said there is a crime plan the former Minnis administration agreed to in 2016, which was a part of “Vision 2040”.

However, members of the opposition have continued to call on the government to create a crime plan. The opposition also made it clear there has not been a conclave held between them in the government in respect to crime.

For her part, Senator Barnett Ellis of the FNM yesterday noted that Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander had said less than two months ago that he believed the year would close with fewer than 100 murders.

The country’s murder count currently stands at 104, according to this newspaper’s count.

“The prime minister must lead the charge in coordinating the various stakeholders in addressing crime prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation. Furthermore, we call on the government to aggressively engage in this matter and find a way to facilitate the work of law enforcement to keep the country safe. That is one of the government’s most important jobs, and we demand they do it,” she added.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday also addressed concerns about the country’s crime state and murder count for the year.

When asked about the country’s climbing crime, the prime minister told reporters at the House of Assembly, “I’m totally concerned” and that plans are in place to address the issues.

“You’ll find that saturation patrols are out there,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis continued that crime would be higher if the recent initiatives launched by the police had not been established.

There have been three murders since Sunday.

A bus driver was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured during a brazen daylight shooting on a public jitney on Tuesday.

A man was shot and killed by police on Sunday night after he fatally chopped another man with an axe. Earlier on Sunday, a woman was shot and killed at Arawak Cay around 1.45am. She was walking with another woman when she was approached and shot multiple times by a man wearing a hooded jacket.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed there were no signs of life.