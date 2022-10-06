Unlicensed and uninsured vehicles

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Did I hear the Police complaining about the level of unlicensed vehicles and also uninsured?

Check when you can Licence a vehicle – daily between 8.30am and 2pm – average working person does the school run gets to work at 9am just can take an hour lunch but usually takes that for school pick-up at 3 pm – so Transport when will average working person license a vehicle children have to be collected?

Suggest Licensing at the least should stay open till 3.30pm daily maybe two days a week till 4.30pm especially at month end (more money around).

Possibly the good Minister may consider as this is supposed to be a 'New Day' for us – service above!

Police need to be checking more for unlicensed vehicles - why are they not online with Auto Insurers so they have a current list to look up as to who has vehicle insurance? Stop this three-month cover deal then lapse for the next nine, God help you if you are involved with an uninsured vehicle.

Could vehicles have an additional decal which would show that your vehicle is insured through to a specific date? Separate from the license decal?

K ALBURY

Nassau,

October 4, 2022.