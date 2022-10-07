Arrests for outstanding warrants, immigration purposes

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ON Thursday police arrested a Bahamian man on several outstanding warrants and two males for immigration purposes.

According to reports, sometime between 1pm and 7.30pm, a team of officers at the Marsh Harbour Police Station were conducting routine mobile patrols on hotspots and known drug houses where they arrested a man on four outstanding warrants, and two men for immigration reasons.

In a second incident, shortly after 2pm, officers were conducting a road check in the area of Christie Street in Murphy Town where they stopped a vehicle driven by an adult female. The woman admitted to having dangerous drugs in her possession.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a quantity of suspected marijuana in the armrest. As a result, the female driver was arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.

In Grand Bahama, a team of officers conducted a road check on Thursday between the hours of 5pm and 6:40pm, at the intersection of Polaris Drive and East Atlantic Drive.

As a result, 70 vehicles were inspected. Of those, 20 vehicles were searched, seven drivers were cited for various traffic infractions, and one person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The motoring public was also sensitized to road safety and traffic laws and encouraged to drive within the speed limit.