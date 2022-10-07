Inmate found dead in his cellblock

By JADE RUSSELL

POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a 43-year-old male inmate who died at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday.

According to a police report, the inmate, who was on remand at BDCS accused of causing damage, was found unresponsive in his cellblock around 12.20 am yesterday.

“He was examined by a (BDCS) physician who confirmed no signs of life. At present foul play is not suspected; however, an autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause of death,” police said.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe also confirmed the death of the inmate.

Mr Munroe said the inmate was in maximum security.

Last November, an inmate died at BDCS as a result of alleged blunt force trauma, officials said.

The man, Mikhail Miller, 29, was found dead at BDCS on Monday, November 1, 2021.

A man has since been charged in connection with that case.